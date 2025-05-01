Sporting JAX is saluting the super moms in our soccer community this Mother’s Day! Nominate a mom today for a chance for her to be featured and win a special gift from Sporting JAX. Entries must be completed by Thursday, May 8 by 11:59 PM ET.
Sporting JAX is saluting the super moms in our soccer community this Mother’s Day! Nominate a mom today for a chance for her to be featured and win a special gift from Sporting JAX. Entries must be completed by Thursday, May 8 by 11:59 PM ET.
By clicking subscribe, you are agreeing to the USL privacy policy and agree to receive emails from USL.