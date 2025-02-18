USL League Two is the leader in pre-professional soccer in North America. The League holds a vital role as it continues to provide the elite platform for those pursuing professional careers domestically and internationally.

From coast to coast, well over 100 League Two franchises continue to provide top pre-professional players the opportunity to train and compete at the highest level while maintaining their collegiate eligibility.

As the leading national pre-professional platform, League Two has become the proven pathway for players to progress to the ranks of professional soccer, while its clubs become fixtures in the communities where they operate.

USL League Two regular season takes place during the summer in May and June. Teams play against their respective divisional opponents, with each division’s top teams advancing to the playoffs in July. Conference champions advance to the national semifinals, with the winners facing off in the USL League Two Final in early August.