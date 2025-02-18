The USL W League is a leader in pre-professional soccer in North America, developing the next generation of women’s talent both on and off the field.

The USL W League strives to utilize women’s soccer as a force for societal good by creating a national platform to increase opportunity, gender equity, and career development. The League and its member clubs are committed to investing in women’s soccer – through not only financial resources but also with time, energy, and attention – and are united in our mission to grow the women’s game.

Additionally, Sporting JAX’s W League program will serve as a bridge to its Super League team, creating a true path-to-pro for women and girls all across Northeast Florida.