Liam Fox

Head Coach, USL Championship

Fox joins Sporting JAX with extensive coaching experience in the Scottish Premiership, having led Heart of Midlothian FC and Dundee United FC while also holding key development roles at Livingston FC. Known for his player-focused leadership and attacking philosophy, he has earned a reputation for nurturing young talent and encouraging creativity on the pitch. Mentored by respected figures such as Craig Levein, Robbie Neilson, and Jack Ross, Fox brings a coaching approach rooted in tactical intelligence, hard work, and a vibrant team culture that aligns with Sporting JAX’s mission to build an exciting, community-driven club.