Mark Warburton
Head of Soccer, Sporting Director
Warburton is a high-profile leader with a distinguished career in global soccer. Most recently, he played a pivotal role in guiding West Ham United to victory in the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2023 with a historic 2-1 victory over Italian club Fiorentina. His extensive professional experience includes managing and working at several prestigious clubs in the UK, including Nottingham Forest FC, Brentford FC, Queens Park Rangers FC and Glasgow Rangers FC.
Steve Fell
Head of Sports Performance
Since 2022, Fell has served as a Performance Coach for the Senior U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT), supporting elite athletes for top international competitions, including the FIFA World Cup (Qatar 2022 and U.S. 2026), CONCACAF Nations League, Gold Cup and CONMEBOL Copa America. Fell’s experience spans over 200 professional matches in MLS and the USMT, bringing unmatched experience and insight to exceptional player development.
USL CHAMPIONSHIP
Liam Fox
Head Coach, USL Championship
Fox joins Sporting JAX with extensive coaching experience in the Scottish Premiership, having led Heart of Midlothian FC and Dundee United FC while also holding key development roles at Livingston FC. Known for his player-focused leadership and attacking philosophy, he has earned a reputation for nurturing young talent and encouraging creativity on the pitch. Mentored by respected figures such as Craig Levein, Robbie Neilson, and Jack Ross, Fox brings a coaching approach rooted in tactical intelligence, hard work, and a vibrant team culture that aligns with Sporting JAX’s mission to build an exciting, community-driven club.