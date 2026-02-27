corporate-logo
#UnitedForSoccer

Sporting JAX

Bringing professional soccer to Jacksonville

"Special Ticket Offer" with Sporting JAX logo
Sporting JAX vs. Hartford Athletic. March 7 | 7:30 PM. Hodges Stadium.

Be there for Sporting JAX’s USL Championship debut with this special ticket offer!

SECURE YOUR SEATS

Sporting JAX vs. Hartford Athletic

Saturday, March 7 | 7:30 PM Kickoff

Hodges Stadium at the University of North Florida

PRO SOCCER. PRO JAX.

Presented By

JOIN THE CLUB: BECOME A FREE MEMBER

By clicking subscribe, you are agreeing to the USL privacy policy and agree to receive emails from USL.

View Sporting JAX Competition & Promotion Rules