Be there for Sporting JAX’s USL Championship debut with this special ticket offer!
Sporting JAX vs. Hartford Athletic
Saturday, March 7 | 7:30 PM Kickoff
Hodges Stadium at the University of North Florida
Be there for Sporting JAX’s USL Championship debut with this special ticket offer!
Sporting JAX vs. Hartford Athletic
Saturday, March 7 | 7:30 PM Kickoff
Hodges Stadium at the University of North Florida
By clicking subscribe, you are agreeing to the USL privacy policy and agree to receive emails from USL.