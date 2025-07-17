Ascension St. Vincent’s Business Kickoff Luncheon

Wednesday, August 13

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

WJCT Soundstage

Join Sporting JAX for the Ascension St. Vincent’s Business Kickoff Luncheon on Wednesday, August 13, as we celebrate the start of a new era in Jacksonville sports. This exclusive event brings together local business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals for an afternoon of networking, inspiration, and community connection — all centered around Jacksonville’s first professional women’s soccer team.

Hosted downtown, the luncheon will feature remarks from Sporting JAX leadership, player appearances, and insight into how businesses can get involved with the club’s inaugural Gainbridge Super League season. Whether you’re a longtime supporter of Jacksonville sports or looking to expand your brand’s reach in the community, this is your chance to be part of something historic and impactful. Reserve your seat today and kick off the season with purpose and partnership.

