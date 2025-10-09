USO has partnered with Sporting JAX, the pro soccer club bringing high-level USL professional soccer to North Florida.

Sporting JAX — Jacksonville’s first professional women’s soccer team — is in the midst of its historic inaugural season in the Gainbridge Super League, and to celebrate the new partnership, local military families are invited to join the celebration FREE of charge!

MATCH DETAILS

Who: Sporting JAX vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

When: Saturday, October 18, 2025 – Kickoff at 7:30 PM

Where: Hodges Stadium, University of North Florida

Parking & Fan Zone: Opens at 5:30 PM with food, music, and family-friendly activities



Your Complimentary Offer* Includes:

A minimum of two match tickets – one for you and one for a guest!

One reserved parking pass

* Up to four tickets may be requested based on availability

HOW TO REDEEM

Complete the form below to register.

Electronic tickets and parking passes will be sent via the SeatGeek platform to the employee who registers.

Important: Offer ends Thursday, October 16 at 5:00 PM.

Questions? Contact Sporting JAX at 904.863.KICK.

Join us as we fill the stands, cheer on our home team, and make history together!



*Tickets have no cash value and cannot be resold or transferred. No refunds.