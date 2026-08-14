Come to Sporting JAX’s home match on August 15, 2026 and you could win a 2026 Honda Accord LX! A winner will be randomly selected from those in attendance, so don’t miss out!

TERMS & CONDITIONS

The prize is a 2026 Honda Accord LX. The winner will be randomly drawn from a list of scanned match tickets at halftime of the Sporting JAX home match on August 15, 2026. The winner must be present at Hodges Stadium to claim the prize.

Lease is a 24-month term and lessee is allowed 10,000 miles per year. The winner must pay monthly tax, tag and title fees. Upfront fees total $1,132, which the winner must pay upfront. Sporting JAX will pay the remaining balance at the time of lease initiation.

Lessee is responsible for maintenance, excessive wear/tear and up to 20¢/mi. over 10,000 miles/year.

The winner must be approved at the best money factor used (660 credit score and above). If not approved at that lease rate payment would be higher. In the case that the winner is not approved, a cash buyout will be presented to the winner.